WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns unchained

-The Miz interviewed in his home by Renee Young.

Powell’s POV: WWE has repeatedly advertised that Reigns will be unchained. Ugh. The more compelling storyline is whether Bray Wyatt will show up at Miz’s house during the interview. Smackdown will be held tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. Join Jake Barnett for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. Jake is filling in for me tonight while I cover the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.



