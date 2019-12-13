NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view lineup: Seventh matches announced

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view that will be held Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios.

-Nick Aldis vs. James Storm in a best of three falls match for the NWA Championship.

-“The Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson vs. “The Wild Cards” Royce Isaacs and Thom Latimer for NWA Tag Titles.

-Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks for the NWA National Championship.

-Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson.

-Ashley Vox and Allysin Kay vs. Melina and Marti Belle.

-The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa.

Powell’s POV: The NWA announced the Steelz vs. Rosa match today, which also means that Melina and Belle will be the team facing Vox and Kay (it was previously listed as two of the three members of Melina’s trio). Stu “Wade Barrett” Bennett as the new color commentator and will join Joe Galli on commentary. The show is available exclusively via FITE.TV for $24.99. Join me for my live review on Saturday at 5:05CT/6:05ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review after the show.



