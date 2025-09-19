Eddie Kingston says it’s BS that WWE counter-programs AEW pay-per-views, still opposed to AEW vs. WWE fan tribalism

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Eddie Kingston isn’t happy about WWE counterprogramming AEW pay-per-view events, but he’s also down on tribalism amongst pro wrestling fans. Kingston spoke with CBS Sports about being booked to return at AEW All Out after WWE counterprogrammed with Wrestlepalooza.

“Humbly, it’s flattering that they think I matter that much and can help them,” Kingston said. “I don’t think too highly of myself. It’s not a beat yourself up thing. I was taught that the meek shall inherit the Earth. So I’m very humbled that they believe I can help in whatever bullshit war or bullshit that’s going on. ‘Cause all it is is bullshit. It’s competition, and it’s one place wanting to monopolize.”

Despite his feelings about counterprogramming, Kingston still encouraged fans not to be tribalistic. “Don’t cut yourself off from enjoying wrestling,” said Kingston. Check out the full interview at CBSSports.com.

Powell’s POV: Kingston also explained why he will take occasional shots at WWE despite his anti-tribalism message. I’d love to think Kingston’s words will make a difference, but most tribal fans on both sides seem too far gone. I’m looking forward to Kingston’s return to the ring for the first time since May 2024, when he faces Big Bill on Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

