AEW Worlds End poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event received a B grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent.

-34 percent of our voters gave Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic tournament semifinal match the best match of the night honors. Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay in the Continental Classic tournament final finished second with 26 percent of the vote. Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship finished a close third with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: The overall show’s B grade topped the A grade by just two votes. Jake Barnett gave Worlds End a B- grade, while I gave the show a B grade during our post show audio review. We both agree with the readers’ choice for best match. The 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view received a B grade from 28 percent of our voters, and C finished second with 27 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.