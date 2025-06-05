What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the first half of the Fyter Fest four-hour block

June 5, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 655,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 636,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.18 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 684,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the Jun 5, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 790,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.