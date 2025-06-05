AEW Collision rating for the second half of Fyter Fest

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 380,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Collision aired after Dynamite as the second half of a four-hour block. AEW is taking the same approach next week. The numbers are for TNT and TBS and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision episode aired after an NBA Conference Finals game and averaged 504,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the key demo. The previous show averaged 353,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating for a Thursday edition. One year earlier, the June 1, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 378,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic.