AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

May 1, 2023

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry

-Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker (with Chris Jericho on commentary)

-Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

-Trios Battle Royale

-Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell’s POV: If Allin and Perry win, they will be added to the AEW World Championship match at Double Or Nothing. Dynamite will be live from Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. Next week’s AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET (the show will be live from coast-to-coast). My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

