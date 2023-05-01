ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for Thursday’s HonorClub show

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles for the ROH Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH TV Championship

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match

-Lee Moriarty vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match

-Komander vs. Angelico

-Matt Taven, Mike Benett, Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Stu Grayson

-Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade

-Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson

-Willow Nightingale vs. Steph DeLander

-Preston Vance vs. Rich Adonis

Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).