AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion coverage, Drew Gulak, Violent J, Alex Riley, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and includes Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse is 49.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) is 40.

-Drew Gulak is 34.

-Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005 at age 33.