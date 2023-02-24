WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns advertised on Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox

Friday's show will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.