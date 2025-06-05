Jonathan Coachman predicts Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s run as head of WWE creative will last 18 months, comments on whether Levesque has a rivalry with The Rock

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

On The Rock and Triple H rivalry: “From my time there and my time with The Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H. That does not go away. They’ve always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons.”

On whether there is a power struggle with WWE: “The reason I said on my show there’s a big power struggle—well, first of all, I’ve talked to two people close to the situation… I can’t tell you who they are, but I’ve got really good intel.”

Whether Paul Levesque’s time leading WWE creatively is on borrowed time: “We predicted that within 18 months, Triple H will not be running WWE anymore. I actually feel kind of bad for him because I’ve always really, really liked him.”

On Triple H upstaging Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania: “You’re going to disrespect Bret Hart and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and walk them out with everybody else to give a wave to the crowd, and you get your own water music entrance right next to those guys?”

Other topics include breaking into the business, the BTT brand, The Rock, Triple H, WWE, WWF, Vince McMahon, Vince Russo, ESPN, PFL, and more.