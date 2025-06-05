C*4 Wrestling “10 To Midnight” results: Vetter’s review Evil Uno vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Ortiz vs. London Lightning for the C*4 Title, Junior Benito vs. Macrae Martin, Brandon Cutler vs. Sheldon Jean

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “10 To Midnight”

May 30, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

Released June 3, 2025 on Independent.TV

This show was released this show on Tuesday on IWTV. As is always the case, by delaying the release of the video, it allows them to make some light edits, notably the break between matches. The lighting is always great here — this is one of the best venues to watch an indy wrestling show — and the crowd is hot with about 500 in attendance.

1. Mark Wheeler vs. Jimmy Townsend vs. Juni Underwood in a three-way. I don’t know Townsend; he’s the only new guy on this show. He’s white, thin, with short, dark hair. The commentators said he just moved to Canada from Australia, and was trained by Robbie Eagles! Quick reversals from all three. Wheeler (think TNA-era Bobby Roode) has a big muscle mass advantage on both opponents. Mark hit a dropkick at 3:30 and got a nice pop.

Wheeler nailed a springboard Flatliner on Wheeler for a nearfall. The commentators noted that it is hailing and bad weather outside but all the announced talent made it. Townsend hit a butterfly twisting suplex on Juni, but he missed a moonsault. Juni hit a Bailey-style Flamingo Driver on Townsend! However, Wheeler pushed Juni to the floor and stole the pin! Apparently Juni has lost several times now to Wheeler. The predictable winner, but it’s the right call, too. Townsend was fine in his debut.

Mark Wheeler defeated Jimmy Townsend and Juni Underwood in a three-way at 7:23.

2. Gabriel Fuerza and Alexia Nicole vs. Vaughn Vertigo and Dreya Mitchell. Dreya is a newcomer similar to Lash Legend; she’s a former basketball player and has a significant height advantage on any of her female opponents. Former teammates Fuerza and Vertigo are in quite a violent feud. I’ll note that Vertigo has been competing all over the U.S. in recent months since he got a Visa. The tall Dreya opened against Fuerza. The women quickly locked up. Nicole is maybe 4’11” so she might be a foot shorter than Dreya. Dreya hit a clothesline. Fuerza hit a running Shooting Star Press on Vertigo at 2:00, and he chopped Vaughn.

Fuerza hit a back suplex on Vaughn, then one on Dreya at 5:30. Gabriel hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Vertigo. In the ring, he hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Dreya hit a spinebuster on Fuerza for a nearfall at 7:00. Dreya got both of her opponents on her shoulders and got a massive pop for that; Alexia escaped and hit a Lungblower. Alexia put Dreya in a Muta Lock, but the guys broke it up. The guys got angry at the ref trying to separate them, and they both superkicked the ref at 9:00! A new ref came in, but Nicole hit a Lungblower on that ref’s chest! A THIRD ref ran in and called for the bell. That was pretty wild. Of course, we got a “let them fight!” chant.

Gabriel Fuerza and Alexia Nicole vs. Vaughn Vertigo and Dreya Mitchell went to a no contest/double DQ at 9:35.

3. Dominic Garrini vs. Bear Bronson. Garrini’s regular teammate, Kevin Ku, just had knee surgery, so Garrini will be wrestling solo for a while. Both are BIG guys and they had a feeling-out process early on. They tried shoulder blocks at 2:00 with neither man going down. “Meat slapping meat here!” a commentator said. Garrini hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 3:30, and they traded loud chops. Bear dropped his weight onto Garrini’s sternum for a nearfall. Bronson hit a massive Gorilla Press, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:00.

Garrini hit some running clotheslines in the corner and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. This has felt like a FIGHT. Garrini hit a second-rope clothesline for a nearfall. Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 9:00. They got up and traded chops while holding onto each other’s left wrist, and we got some “beef!” chants. Bear hit a hard clothesline. They hit some stereo clotheslines. Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:30. “This rules! They are just going to keep on clubbering each other!” a commentator said.

Garrini hit a release German Suplex, then some LOUD Yes Kicks to the chest. Garrini hit a Tiger Driver, then a piledriver for a believable nearfall at 12:30, and a commentator squealed with delight. (Yes, squealed is an accurate word!) Bear hit a Saito Suplex, then a sit-out piledriver for the pin. That was absolutely fantastic. “Folks, that might have been my match of the year!” a commentator said. They were on their knees and shook hands and that also got a pop.

Bear Bronson defeated Dominic Garrini at 13:18.

4. Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette vs. Kevin Blackwood and Haley Dylan. I’ve seen Dillinger and Arquette primarily on shows from Ohio. Dillinger has the size and body shape of a Bronson Reed. Buffalo-based couple Blackwood and Dylan are always the heels here. Dylan, formerly a redhead, now has dark black hair and adopted more of a goth look, and we got a “F— you, Haley!” chant before the bell. She went to open against the MUCH bigger Dillinger; she slapped him and applied a headlock. Katie got in and hit a Bronco Buster on Blackwood at 1:30, then a snap suplex.

Haley chopped Arquette and hit a diving forearm for a nearfall. Katie chopped both heels, but they cut her off from tagging out, and Kevin hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. The heels collided with their knees, and it allowed Dillinger to get a hot tag. He hit a head-capture suplex on Blackwood! Derek hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 5:30. Dillinger hit a senton on Kevin’s back for a nearfall. Haley screamed at Derek, so he slapped her in the face and she went down. (I know she’s the heel, but that still felt unnecessary.) He punched her again.

Katie hit a forward Finlay Roll, and she flipped Dillinger onto Kevin for a nearfall, and everyone was down at 7:30. The women brawled again. Dylan hit a clothesline on Derek for a nearfall, but Katie made the save. Kevin hit a running knee to Katie’s jaw. Haley made a blind tag in — which surprised (and irritated?) Blackwood — and she hit a short-arm clothesline and pinned Katie. “Blackwood doesn’t look happy; he looks confused,” a commentator said.

Kevin Blackwood and Haley Dylan defeated Katie Arquette and Derek Dillinger at 9:44.

5. Brandon Cutler vs. Sheldon Jean. Jean has quietly had a really strong year; it’s too bad that TNA stopped using him when Kenny King left. Brandon wore his “Dungeons & Dragons” mask and gear. They tied up on the mat, and Sheldon rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Sheldon took control and kept Brandon grounded. Cutler hit a top-rope superplex and they were both down at 5:30. He hit a back suplex.

Cutler hit a roaring elbow. Sheldon hit a pop-up neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:30 and a grazing Mafia Kick that still sent Cutler to the floor. Sheldon followed; Cutler pushed Sheldon into the ring post, then Brandon hit a flip dive to the floor on Sheldon. In the ring, Brandon hit a crossbody block. They went to the floor, and Sheldon ran Cutler’s head into the ring post! He dragged Cutler into the ring, hit a spin kick, and scored the pin. Solid match.

Sheldon Jean defeated Brandon Cutler at 9:31.

6) Stu Grayson, Myung-jae Lee, and Joshua Bishop vs. Benjamin Tull and “Tabarnak De Team” Matthieu St. Jacques and Thomas Dubois. I don’t know if there is a storyline here other than throwing a bunch of guys together. All six brawled at the bell. Bishop was apparently a mystery partner for the babyfaces; he recently returned from being out nearly a year with an arm injury. Grayson traded punches with Dubois, who wrestles in jeans and suspenders. Bishop tagged in at 1:30 to fight Matthieu. The heels began working over the smaller Lee and kept him in their corner.

Lee hit some spin kicks to Tull’s head, but Tull dropped him with a clothesline at 5:30. Stu got the hot tag and hit a series of German Suplexes on the heels, then he nailed a flip dive to the floor on them at 7:00. Tull slammed Stu stomach-first. Bishop got in and hit a sidewalk slam on Dubois, then a big slam on St. Jacques, then a release powerbomb on Tull for a believable nearfall, and we got a “That was three!” chant. Dubois got a chair and clocked it over Bishop’s back. TDT slammed Lee across two open chairs at 10:00.

TDT caught Stu coming off the ropes and they tossed him into a corner. They grabbed Bishop and slammed him through a door in the corner for a nearfall. Bishop hit a double suplex at 12:00. Lee got a chair and he began hitting TDT over their heads with chairs (they did get their hands up to somewhat protect their skulls.) Tull beat up Lee some more. Lee hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. He hit a running knee that sent Tull flying through a door in the corner and got the pin! Solid brawl; the crowd was really into it.

Stu Grayson, Myung-jae Lee, and Joshua Bishop defeated Benjamin Tull, Matthieu St. Jacques, and Thomas Dubois at 13:40.

7. Evil Uno vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Ortiz vs. London Lightning in a four-way for the C*4 Title. Yes, this is AEW’s Ortiz. I consider Lightning to be a top indy prospect; he’s looked good in some past AEW TV matches, too. Oliver, of course, just returned in April from his ACL injury and he’s back in high demand, too, so this should be really good. All four were in the ring at the bell; no tags here. Evil Uno rolled to the floor before locking up. Jordan and Ortiz traded quick reversals at the bell, and Jordan hit a dropkick. Ortiz hit a huracanrana on London and a springboard armdrag, and those three had a standoff at 1:30; Uno finally got back in after all that fast-and-furious offense. Funny.

Uno dropped London with a punch. He hit a DDT on Oliver. Jordan suplexed Uno. London suplexed Uno at 4:00, then he hit a crossbody block on Ortiz. London hit a spinebuster on Ortiz. Jordan hit his twisting crossbody block on Ortiz. Ortiz hit a powerslam on Oliver. Ortiz dove through the ropes onto two guys at 6:00, and suddenly everyone was down at ringside. They got in the ring and traded chops. The babyfaces all began beating on champ Uno. London hit a spinebuster. London and Ortiz were tied in a rollup and it appeared both of their shoulders were down. Uno jumped on both of them and pinned them! “Is that legal?” a commentator asked. Good unique finish.

Evil Uno defeated Ortiz, London Lightning and Jordan Oliver in a four-way to retain the C*4 Heavyweight Title at 9:11.

8. Cecil Nyx, Kristara, and “Triple Dragon” Puf and Ricky Willdy vs. Brent Banks, James Stone (w/Vanessa Kraven), and “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy. Again, the unlikely Banks/Stone team (think Sheamus/Cesaro!) are now tag team champs after months of beating on each other. Again, Nyx and Kristara have an “annoyed big brother/overly-eager little sister” dynamic going on. Nyx opened again long-haired Haddy. Kristara got in and hit a spin kick to his jaw. Puf (the 400-pounder) got in at 2:00 and locked up with Doom, and he forced Dexter to dance.

Willdy and Puf got slippers and hit Doom with them. They all started to brawl on the floor. In the ring, Stone mounted Nyx, repeatedly punched him at 4:30, and was booed. Banks got in and hit a huracanrana. Nyx hit a T-Bone Suplex on Doom at 7:00. Kristara hit a tornado DDT on Stone. Puf hit some running splashes in the corner. Kristara hit a Helluva Kick. She hit an enzuigiri. Banks and Stone began arguing, and they were pushed into each other! Puf hit a mammoth spear on Banks! Willdy hit a top-rope elbow drop on Banks for a believable nearfall at 10:00.

Puf and Doom traded punches. Doom and Haddy hit a team Russian Leg Sweep move on Puf/Doom and Haddy began arguing with their teammates of Banks and Stone! Willdy grabbed Banks in his groin. Stone kissed Willdy on the mouth to get him to break the hold! Willdy acted mesmerized. Banks hit a superkick on Willdy and a frogsplash for the pin. A silly way to finish it, but the crowd enjoyed it.

Brent Banks, James Stone, Dexter Doom, and Haddy defeated Cecil Nyx, Kristara, Puf, and Ricky Willdy at 12:33.

9. Junior Benito vs. Macrae Martin. These two long-time teammates are now feuding. (And they also lost their IWTV Tag Team Title belts in a shocker two weeks ago.) The commentators talked about how these guys were such close friends and he hates to see it come to this. The bell rang and they just glared at each other before an intense lockup. They brawled to the floor. (Neither is really acting like a heel; they are just angry with each other.) Macrae dove through the ropes onto Benito at 2:00. They looped the ring as they fought on the floor.

They fought up the stairs and into the balcony! A commentator said he can count on one hand how many times someone has fought up there. (I don’t recall any in the shows I’ve seen!) They teased tossing Junior over the railing, but they came back down the stairs. Macrae slammed him face-first on the mat at 5:00 and finally got back into the ring. Macrae hit a fallaway slam and was in charge. Benito hit a clothesline at 6:30. Junior hit a forward Finlay Roll, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Macrae nailed his Spider Kick out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:30, and the crowd was all over the ref. Benito kicked him in the chest as Macrae was in the ropes.

Benito hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops; Macrae pulled down the straps of his singlet to let Benito chop him. Macrae slapped him several times in the face. Junior hit a superkick and a Canadian Destroyer. Macrae fired back with his own Canadian Destroyer, but Junior landed on Macrae and got a nearfall, and the crowd was all over the ref again! Junior hit some powerbombs for a nearfall at 14:00, but Macrae got a foot on the ropes. Junior went under the ring and got a door; a commentator said he hoped they could settle their issue without any weapons.

Junior set up a door bridge and they fought in the corner. Macrae powerbombed Junior onto the door bridge, and they were both down at 18:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Macrae finally got a nearfall. Macrae trapped Junior’s head in the corner and hit a superkick to his face. Junior tried a Poison Rana but came down hard on his head. That looked dangerous. Macrae went to the floor, but Junior leapt over the corner post and crashed onto Macrae. In the ring, Macrae avoided a 450 Splash and hit a running knee. He put Junior on his shoulders, but Benito got a Victory Roll for the pin! That was very good.

Junior Benito defeated Macrae Martin at 21:22.

* Junior offered a handshake, but Macrae rolled to the floor and left. Suddenly, Evil Uno jumped in the ring from the other side and attacked Benito! Junior avoided being hit by the title belt, and he superkicked Uno. Benito got on the mic and challenged Uno to a match next month … inside a steel cage!

Final Thoughts: Yeah, Bronson and Garrini went out there and stole the show early in the card. Just a great, hard-hitting fight. The main event was really good for second, and I’ll go with Evil Uno’s four-way for third. A strong show overall. They have a good roster, and they always draw well.