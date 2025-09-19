AAW “A Bond of Hate” results: Vetter’s review of Ren Jones vs. Trevor Lee vs. Rafael Quintero for the AAW Title, Maggie Lee vs. Heather Reckless for the AAW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW “A Bond of Hate”

September 13, 2025, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

Released September 17, 2025, via YouTube.com

I’ve attended a few shows live in this suburban Chicago, outdated venue and AAW has once again packed it with 250-300 fans. (That’s not a guarantee, either; I saw BLP draw maybe 50 fans here perhaps 18 months ago.) The lights are on and it’s easy to see. My same complaint as always — they mute out intro music. I get it, I totally understand why they do it… but it sure breaks up the flow of watching a show and listening to a commentary team. Tyler Volz and Justin Xavier provided commentary.

1) Shain Boucher vs. Rafael Quintero. Again reminds me of a young Lash LeRoux. Rafael is a talented high-flyer who had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it match on AEW TV against Kazuchika Okada in July. Shain hit a dropkick. He hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00. Quintero dove to the floor on Shain. Shain superkicked him off the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, they traded rollups. Boucher hit a spin kick to the jaw for a believable nearfall at 6:00 and they were both down. Quintero hit a rebound clothesline. Boucher hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Quintero hit a Frankensteiner. Boucher hit a modified Code Red for a nearfall. Quintero hit a Tiger Suplex then a jumping powerbomb for the pin. That was a sprint.

Rafael Quintero defeated Shain Boucher at 8:30.

* Backstage, Isaiah Moore called out Robert “Ego” Anthony. He vowed to win the Heritage Title tonight.

2. “The Bravo Family” Bruss Hamilton and Rae Larson and Sean Logan vs. Shazza McKenzie and Hartenbower and Solomon Tupu. Where is Jay Marston? He usually teams with Tupu. Shazza wore her Spider-Man colored gear. The women opened; Rae looks enough like Laynie Luck that I thought it was her at first glance. Logan tagged in before the women even locked up, so Hartenbower got in, and he hit some jab punches on Logan. Tupu entered and chopped Logan. Sean hit a Stinger Splash in the corner at 3:30, but Tupu hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on him. The massive, wide Bruss tagged in and hit a uranage on Tupu; those are two big guys!

Sean hit a guillotine leg drop on Tupu for a nearfall. Rae hit a dropkick that may not have connected, then a sliding Flatliner for a nearfall. Bruss and Tupu tossed Logan back and forth at 6:00. Tupu hit a headbutt that dropped Logan. The women tagged back in and traded chops. Shazza hit a back suplex, then another, then a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Tupu hit a pop-up Samoan Drop on Sean, and Shazza hit a senton on him.

Rae hit a spear on Shazza. Tupu splashed Bruss in a corner at 8:00. However, Bruss hit a sit-out powerbomb on Tupu. Hartenbower jumped in and hit a discus clothesline on Bruss! The guys fought to the floor, and Tupu dove off the apron and splashed onto all three of them. Meanwhile in the ring, Shazza hit the Splits Stunner on Rae for the pin. (Even before the bell, I guessed newcomer Rae was eating the pin and she did.) A lot of action in a match that short.

Shazza McKenzie and Hartenbower and Solomon Tupu defeated Bruss Hamilton and Rae Larson and Sean Logan at 9:09.

* Backstage, Aurora Teves said she’s excited to make her AAW debut. (I’ve seen her on the Maple Leaf Pro shows in Canada.) She flipped her hair and called herself an “international superstar.” There is a lot of Chelsea Green in her, and I don’t just write that because they are both Canadian!

* The new AAW champion Trevor Lee came to the ring, arms up in the air in celebration, with his belt around his waist. He was interviewed in the ring. He got on the mic and boasted about his win and about how great he is. Of course, the crowd started to boo him. He was frustrated, saying the fans “don’t appreciate” him. The interviewer said Lee wouldn’t have won the belt without the help of Jake Something, and Lee was annoyed by that. He brought out his hand-picked challenger… Harley Rock!

3. Trevor Lee vs. “Starman” Harley Rock for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Harley is the super-scrawny white, curly blond-haired kid with absolutely zero muscle mass. Rock charged at Lee at the bell, but Trevor hit his Cave-In stomp to the chest for the pin. Yep, it was that short.

Trevor Lee defeated Harley Rock at 0:07 to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title. The commentators tried to claim it was four seconds, but bell-to-pin was seven.

* Myron Reed emerged from the back! He wants a title shot! Lee got on the mic and said Reed “was a little bit too late” to get a match.

4. Trevor Lee vs. Myron Reed for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Lee charged at the bell, and they brawled. Reed hit an axe kick to the back of the head, and Lee rolled to the floor at 0:30. Back in the ring, Myron hit a kip-up enzuigiri, then a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. They went to the floor, and Lee slammed Myron back-first on the ring apron at 3:00. They got back in the ring with Lee in charge, and he planted his foot in Reed’s throat. Lee hit a gut-wrench suplex and posed before getting a nearfall. He whipped Myron into a corner at 5:00 and got a nearfall. He tied Myron in a straitjacket sleeper on the mat, but Myron escaped.

They got to their feet and traded punches. Reed hit a flying forearm. He hit an axe kick in the ropes at 7:30, and he nailed a superkick to the jaw. He put Lee’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Myron hit a slingshot leg drop for a nearfall at 9:00, but Lee had his feet in the ropes. Lee dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. Myron hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a slingshot powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 10:30!

Jake Something ran to the ring and shoved Myron off the top rope. Lee hit a clothesline for a nearfall; I thought that was it. Trevor accidentally hit a Penalty Kick on Jake. Myron hit “Flame On” to the floor on Lee. In the ring, he hit a springboard 450 splash for a visual pin, but Jake pulled the ref to the floor. In the ring, Myron hit a stunner and an Air Raid Crash for a visual pin, but the ref was down! Myron superkicked Lee. Trevor pushed Myron into the ropes, where Jake punched Myron; Lee got a rollup for a nearfall. Trevor immediately hit a Cave-In for the tainted pin. That was really, really good.

Trevor Lee defeated Myron Reed to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title at 14:09.

* Rafael Quintero ran into the ring and brawled with the heels. That brought out Ren Jones, who attacked Jake Something… and the ref called for the bell! Our next match is underway!

5. Ren Jones vs. Jake Something. Ren dove to the floor onto Jake. They got back into the ring and continued to brawl. Ren is pretty muscular but he’s much shorter than Jake. He hit a flying basement crossbody block in the corner on Jake. Ren leapt off the ropes, but Jake clocked him with a forearm strike at 2:30. They fought to the floor, with Jake hitting some clotheslines to the back of the head. In the ring, he kept Ren grounded in a chinlock. Jake hit a hard clothesline, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00, and he yelled at the ref. Ren avoided Into The Void. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ren ran the ropes and hit a clothesline, then a Falcon Arrow at 10:00. He hit a top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for a visual pin, but Jake got a foot on the ropes. Jake went under the ring and got a chair; he swung and missed. Ren hit a Pump Kick to the chest, and he picked up the chair. Jake pushed the ref into Jones, hit a forearm strike on Ren, and got a rollup for a nearfall. Ren struck Jake in the back with the chair. The ref hesitated on making a call. Ren hit a few more chairshots to the back, and the ref finally called for the bell. (Intriguing that one wasn’t an automatic DQ.) A really good match.

Jake Something defeated Ren Jones via DQ at 12:20.

* Backstage, Killer Kelly approached Myron Reed and was upset with him because he didn’t win. She said she would “lead by example” tonight. He was confused by that, but she turned and walked away.

6. Aaron Roberts, Joey “Jet” Avalon, and Sierra vs. Schaff, Russ Jones, and Aminah Belmont. Again, Sierra brought these feuding guys together, a bit like Cesaro and Sheamus. Roberts is the 400-pounder who was recently released from his WWE ID contract. Belmont attacked Sierra, and we’re underway! She hit a headbutt that staggered Sierra, then a superkick that dropped her, and Aminah got a quick nearfall. Russ tagged in and punched Avalon and stomped on him in the corner. The heels began working over Aminah. Sierra tagged in and hit a clothesline and a senton for a nearfall at 4:00.

The massive Roberts finally entered for the first time. He walked across her back. (He legit might be 300 pounds heavier than her.) Sierra jumped in and got a nearfall on Aminah. She got a Code Red on Avalon and tagged in Russ, who hit some clotheslines and a release suplex on Jet. Roberts splashed onto Russ for a nearfall, and he hit a series of punches to the ribs in the corner, as the heels kept Russ grounded. Russ hit a spear on Jet, and they were both down at 8:30. Schaff and Roberts brawled, with Schaff hitting a Pump Kick. Schaff and Russ hit a Team 3D-type move on Avalon. They hit high-low kicks on the massive Roberts. Aminah tagged in and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Sierra, but Sierra hit a superkick and a backpack stunner to pin Belmont. Good big-man brawl.

Aaron Roberts, Joey “Jet” Avalon, and Sierra defeated Schaff, Russ Jones, and Aminah Belmont at 10:33.

* Backstage, Ace Perry said that Heather Reckless shouldn’t “take it personal.” He noted that Heather wants a singles match against him tonight.

7. Maggie Lee vs. Aurora Teves for the AAW Women’s Title. Aurora has long, dark hair that goes past her butt. She might be only 5’4″, so she’s giving up perhaps seven inches to the champ. Maggie (M by Elegance) is a babyface here. Basic tie-ups and a feeling-out process early on. Maggie hit a basement dropkick and a step-up senton, then a flipping senton for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit her mid-ring buttbump, sending Teves to the floor. Teves choked her in the ropes; a commentator said Teves was trained by Santino Marella. Teves hit a running double knees for a nearfall at 4:30, and she tied Maggie’s left arm behind her back. She hit a huracanrana.

Maggie hit a Drive By running knee from the floor as Aurora’s head was in the ropes. Teves hit some Yes Kicks at 7:00 and remained in charge. Maggie hit a running kick to the side of the head and a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall. Teves missed a move into the corner, and Maggie hit a Helluva Kick, then a second one. She put Teves across her shoulders and hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall. Teves hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 9:30. Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good match, but I never once thought the title was in danger of changing hands.

Maggie Lee defeated Aurora Teves to retain the AAW Women’s Title at 10:02.

* Killer Kelly ran into the ring and attacked Maggie. Myron ran into the ring and pulled Kelly off of Maggie. Isaiah Moore ran in to make the save for Maggie Lee.

* Outside the building, Robert “Ego” Anthony said that AAW has been running out of the Berwyn Eagles Club for 21 years, and he’s seen dozens of Isaiah Moores come and go.

8. Ace Perry vs. Heather Reckless in an intergender match. Heather (by Elegance) is only about 4’11”. Ace is still dressing like 2003 Matt Hardy. She attacked him, and we’re underway! He pulled out a bouquet of flowers, but she knocked them from his hand as she punched him. He leaned her backwards, but she hit a Pele Kick, then a step-up huracanrana. He hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30 and bowed to the crowd, earning some boos. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and was in charge, tying her up on the mat. She went for a tilt-a-whirl DDT, but he blocked it.

Perry scooped her in his arms and looked at her lovingly; she raked his eyes to escape. Heather jumped on his back for a sleeper, but he ran backwards into a corner. She hit a running kick in the corner, then a moonsault for a nearfall at 5:30. Perry hit a stunner for a nearfall. They fought in the corner, and she hit a seated Spanish Fly, then a top-rope doublestomp to his chest for a nearfall at 7:30. She pretended like she was going to kiss him, but she slapped him in the face.

Perry hit a German Suplex and a dive through the ropes, crashing into the guardrail. In the ring, he hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. He peeled off his shirt (he really does think he’s a Hardy brother!) and he jawed at the crowd. He leaned her back again; she forcefully kissed him on the lips! She hit a Crucifix Driver and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. He hit a second-rope fadeaway stunner for the pin and was loudly booed. Okay match, but with her lack of height, she is just not believable at all against men.

Ace Perry defeated Heather Reckless at 11:06.

* Joe Alonzo and his protege, Donovan Marcellus, spoke backstage. Joe said this is probably the last time we’ll see Chuck Smooth in an AAW ring.

9. Robert Anthony vs. Isaiah Moore for the AAW Heritage Title. Both have appeared on AEW or ROH TV, with Moore in a tag match in ROH in July, and Anthony has been in the NWA in the past as the masked Cyon. An intense lockup to open, and Anthony rolled to the floor at 1:30, so Moore dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, Anthony hit a bodyslam and a stiff kick to the spine and took control. He hit some more bodyslams. They fought to the floor, with Anthony hitting chops against the guardrails as they looped the ringside area. In the ring, Anthony hit a snap suplex at 5:30, and he kept Moore grounded in a chinlock. They traded punches on the ring apron, and Moore hit a DDT back into the ring at 8:00.

Moore hit a flying forearm in the corner and a series of kicks, then a rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall at 9:30. Moore hit a flip dive over the ring post and onto Anthony on the floor. However, he missed a frogsplash in the ring. Anthony tied Moore in a surfboard and slammed him to the mat at 11:00. Anthony hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall. He hit a standing powerbomb. Moore fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Anthony hit a Mafia Kick at 13:30. Moore hit a Death Valley Driver, then a step-up mule kick to the back of the head for the pin! New champion!

Isaiah Moore defeated Robert Anthony to win the AAW Heritage Title at 14:04.

* The Joe Alonzo-Chuck Smooth feud has been boiling for months, with Alonzo shaving the head of Smooth’s son, perhaps age 9, a couple of months ago (it was rather shocking; I assumed it was one of those absurd stipulations that would never happen!) We heard from Smooth backstage. He removed his son’s baseball cap to show that his hair is growing back. He said it’s a good thing that tonight is a match, or he would likely be going to jail for what he’s going to do to Alonzo.

10. Joe Alonzo and Donovan Marcellus vs. Chuck Smooth (w/his son, Stevie) and Colt Cabana. Stevie lunged at the heels, but Chuck held him back and had him go to the back. The heels tried to race to the back, but Smooth and Cabana threw them into the ring. Colt hit a back-body drop on Alonzo. They fought to the floor, and Colt was pushed shoulder-first into the ring post at 2:00. In the ring, the babyfaces beat up the scrawny kid Donovan, who I don’t think I’ve seen wrestle before (he’s only been at ringside.) Smooth picked up a plastic bat covered in thumbtacks and cracked it over Donovan’s back at 4:00 and got a nearfall.

Smooth jabbed cooking skewers into Donovan’s head; I hate that. Joe got a trash can lid and hit Chuck over the head with it. The heels stomped on Colt and kept him grounded. Joe jabbed the cooking skewers into Smooth’s head; I really do hate those. He pushed the thumbtack bat into Chuck’s forehead at 8:00. Chuck hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Alonzo. They all brawled to the floor again. The heels set up a door bridge on the floor and were about to suplex Cabana through it at 12:00, but Smooth made the save.

In the ring, Cabana missed a buttbump and crashed through a table in the corner. Smooth flipped Donovan through the door bridge on the floor at 13:30. Smooth headed back to ringside, but Alonzon struck Chuck with the bat. They got in the ring, and Chuck hit a running Jarrett-style Stroke faceplant. Chuck got a belt, and he whipped Alonzo across the back. Stevie ran back to the ring! Chuck gave his son the belt, but the kid dropped it. The kid took off a shirt and revealed he was wearing a Joe Alonzo shirt! He gave his dad the middle finger as Joe hit a low blow on Chuck! Joe hit a springboard bulldog for the pin! Joe put Chuck’s son on his shoulders and celebrated his win!

Joe Alonzo and Donovan Marcellus defeated Chuck Smooth and Colt Cabana at 16:04.

Final Thoughts: All kidding aside, they asked a young kid to play a role in turning on his dad, and he did it well. I assumed this was the blow-off to this feud, but it clearly has some legs left in it. Myron Reed vs. Trevor Lee was easily the best match here, and I’ll go with Jake Something vs. Ren Jones second, and Robert Anthony-Isaiah Moore for third. The main event was a fine brawl, even though I don’t care for those cooking skewers and thumbtack bats. The mixed tag matches were both fine. Maggie-Aurora was alright, but it completely lacked any mystery about the outcome. I’ve said it before, but I love that AAW shows have been available on YouTube this year, as they do a good job of telling stories along with quality wrestling.