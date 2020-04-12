04/12 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Mance Warner and Savio Vega vs. Pagano and Mortiz in a Barrio Street Fight, Konnan and Injustice

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Mance Warner and Savio Vega vs. Pagano and Mortiz in a Barrio Street Fight, Konnan and Injustice, and more (26:48)…

Click here for the April 12 MLW Fusion audio review.

