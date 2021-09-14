MLW announces another Opera Cup tournament entrant

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Lee Moriarty as an entrant in the Opera Cup tournament.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the seventh participant of ’21 Opera Cup, pro wrestling’s oldest tournament dating back over a century, taking place the the upcoming MLW Fightland event live on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

TAIGASTYLE will be on display as Lee Moriarty has entered the ’21 Opera Cup.

Who will Moriarty fight in the opening round? MLW.com expects the office of matchmaker Cesar Duran to begin releasing brackets soon.

But before then, one more participant still remains to be revealed. Who is it? Stay tuned.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com and see the opening and semi finals of the Opera Cup live at FIGHTLAND in Philadelphia on Oct. 2.

Powell’s POV: Moriarty recently signed with AEW, but he honored his commitment by appearing on the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sunday, and I assume he is doing the same with this MLW booking. He’s a talented wrestler and another quality entrant in the tournament that is looking good on paper even though the brackets haven’t been set and there is still one additional entrant to announce. The previously announced entrants are Tom Lawlor, Matt Cross, TJP, Tom Lawlor, Calvin Tankman, and Bobby Fish.