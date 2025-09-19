CM Punk tells fan calling for his retirement to STFU, recalls the best thing Paul Heyman taught him

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk took part in a GQ video segment in which he responded to various social media posts about him. “I’ll f—in’ retire whenever I want to,” Punk said. “There’s work to be done, and you’re going to miss me when I’m gone, so shut the f— up.”

Punk was also asked what the best thing Paul Heyman taught him. “Paul, I don’t know if he taught me, but he reinforced don’t take any shit from anybody.” Check out the full video below or via GQ’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: My favorite Punk quote from this session? “How do you become an electrician? You can’t just stick your dick in a light socket and expect to gain some sort of knowledge, although that would be a really cool way to make a superhero.” Honorable mention goes to, “If you’re on Reddit, you can burn in hell.”

Punk also answered questions about which pro wrestlers and managers inspired his promo work, how he managed to convince Vince McMahon to let him use “Cult of Personality” as his entrance theme, a fight with Vince about Punk’s hair color, the craziest interaction he’s had with a fan, his dog Larry’s merch, and more. It’s a fun and, at times, informative video.

ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.