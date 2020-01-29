WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership from the Super Bowl host city

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backstage drew 97,000 viewers for FS1 on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s show featured Roman Reigns and New Day as the guests and was broadcast from Super Bowl host city Miami, Florida. Apparently, the guests and the setting weren’t enough of an enticement for viewers, as this number was below average.



