WWE Smackdown preview: Tonight’s Wrestlepalooza go-home show

September 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

