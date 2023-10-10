Swerve Strickland welcomes to competition between AEW Dynamite and NXT

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Swerve Strickland

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at YouTube.com

Fans media make too much of the significance of AEW and NXT having shows on the same night: They should. I want them to make more of it. It’s almost like two rival teams going at it on a different night. It’s like, ‘Ok, you’re wearing your jersey (and) you’re wearing your jersey. And you’re rooting for your home team, whoever that may be.’ But at least you’re watching. Some people are going to watch both. There’s a lot of story in this too. There’s the guys that have been around awhile facing a lot of the young guys. You got Adam Copeland and Luchasaurus, Bryan Danielson and myself. You got [Hikaru] Shida and Saraya and you got Moxley and Fenix again.

“So you’re seeing like the older guard facing the younger guard. With that being said, a lot of those guys are ex-WWE guys. Some guys are going to be like, ‘Man, that’s where he’s been. Let me check in and watch this because I’m used to seeing him over here and he’s wrestling somebody I’ve never before over there before.’ This is saying for a first time viewer that’s never seen it. There’s a lot of intrigue on that. There’s a lot of intrigue on Adam Copeland alone right now and the timing of this. There’s a lot of intrigue with me and Bryan Danielson and have never faced off before, two guys from the same area. There’s a lot of backstory in a lot of these matchups.

Over there (NXT), there’s a lot of stars and legends that are being impacted on the show. There’s so much intrigue. That story in itself of these guys are causing this to happen (uses hands to one side) and these guys are causing this to happen (shifts hands to other side). It’s good. It’s beautiful. I welcome it. I’m happy. I wish we could do this every night because then everybody is going to be glued to, like, I have to sit down and watch.

Other topics include Prince Nana dancing to his entrance music, the significance of Adam Copeland joining AEW, facing Bryan Danielson, and more.