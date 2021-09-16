WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Five title matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Smackdown Tag Title match today. I assume they will announce Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, but nothing is official.