AEW Dynamite viewership declines yet leads Wednesday’s cable ratings in key demo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.175 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.319 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a .44 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.53 in the same demo. It will be very interesting to see how Dynamite performs with a loaded episode next week from New York.