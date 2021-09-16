What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership declines yet leads Wednesday’s cable ratings in key demo

September 16, 2021

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.175 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.319 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a .44 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.53 in the same demo. It will be very interesting to see how Dynamite performs with a loaded episode next week from New York.

Topics

Readers Comments (3)

  1. Thotless September 16, 2021 @ 3:24 pm

    NXT loses 117k viewers and the headline is that their ratings tanked.

    AEW loses 144k viewers and the headline drops to its knees and fluffs them by bringing up the “key demo.”

    What an absolute joke from a so-called journalist.

    Reply

