AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry.
-Serpentico vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega.
-Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Martinez.
-Kaci Lennox vs. Anna Jay.
-Tony Vincita vs. Anthony Ogogo.
-Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
-Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
