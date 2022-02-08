AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry.

-Serpentico vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega.

-Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Martinez.

-Kaci Lennox vs. Anna Jay.

-Tony Vincita vs. Anthony Ogogo.

-Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

-Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.