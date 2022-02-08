Stairway to Hell match set for MLW SuperFight event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger will met in a Stairway to Hell match on the February 26 MLW SuperFight event.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger in a Stairway to Hell match at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

MLW’s Charlotte debut just got bigger with a match so big it has been added as part of a double main event billing for SuperFight.

2 weapons will hang high above the ring as two monsters of the mat vow to maim each other as CONTRA’s civil war hits Charlotte. Both combatants will wage war as they attempt to climb the ladder and grab either weapon and unleash hell on their adversary.

Each combatant has submitted their weapon of choice for the Stairway to Hell match.

The 7-foot masked mercenary has selected a Baklei war club. The club, a resourceful instrument of pain, was acquired by Krugger during his stint competing in illegal Baklei prize fights in the South African underworld.

A Maliliu Cane has been selected by Jacob Fatu as his weapon, which will be placed above the ring along with Krugger’s prior to the start of their colossal clash. Reportedly, a Maliliu Cane is a spiky, long bamboo stick, which has evolved into a dangerous street weapon wrapped in razor wire.

Fatu and Krugger now journey to hell in Charlotte. Who will survive? Find out at SuperFight!

What happens when the ex-CONTRA Kingpin faces the “Black Hand of CONTRA”? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey RichardsStairway to Hell:

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

nZo

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Myron Reed

TJP

Alex Shelley

Gino Medina

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from anyone attending the event. If you are going to Charlotte or MLW in Dallas and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com