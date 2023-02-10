What's happening...

MLW Underground preview: The updated lineup for Tuesday’s show on Reelz, MLW Fusion episode postponed

February 10, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Real1 vs. Mance Warner in a Street Fight

-Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye for the MLW Featherweight Championship

Powell’s POV: MLW added the women’s championship match since our last update. MLW announced that the episode of Fusion that was scheduled to air last night on Pro Wrestling TV has been postponed. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

