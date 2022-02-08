WWE Royal Rumble poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 18 percent.

-51 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, and the Women’s Royal Rumble match finished second with 30 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the Rumble a C- in our members’ exclusive audio review. My co-hosts Jake Barnett and Will Pruett enjoyed the show less than I did, as they both gave it a D grade. I agree with the voters on their best match of the night choice. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship was voted the best match of the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.