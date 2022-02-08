WWE Royal Rumble poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 18 percent.
-51 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, and the Women’s Royal Rumble match finished second with 30 percent.
Powell’s POV: I gave the Rumble a C- in our members’ exclusive audio review. My co-hosts Jake Barnett and Will Pruett enjoyed the show less than I did, as they both gave it a D grade. I agree with the voters on their best match of the night choice. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship was voted the best match of the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.
Just shows how out of touch your writers are with the much larger pro wrestling fanbase. This show was a B, at worst, with the only bad match being the Raw Women’s title match. Everything else was good to great and the live crowd was clearly popping for everything despite how the review painted things.
WWE is finally getting back to a winning formula, but it’s not the workrate heavy style that favors the vanilla midgets that the IWC loves. Stars and big dudes who look and act like they can kick the ass of the regular schmo in the crowd are how wrestling succeeds, and the top of the card for both men and women in WWE right now features nothing but those types.
TheCluelessOne … this was a poor ‘premium live event’ . It was pretty much universally panned by writers and viewers alike. Even Wwe talent panned it. Shows how out of touch you actually are.
Once again, booked round partimers. Zero logic. They were still rewriting during the event. Even fans who came back that I know have said they won’t be watching anytime soon.
Poor show Seth/Roman aside. D.