WWE Raw rating for the “season premiere” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.483 million viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.557 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw delivered 1.544 million viewers. Hour two had 1.527 million viewers. The third hour had 1.379 million viewers. The Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Cowboys topped the night with a combined 19.592 million viewers between ABC and ESPN, and the MLB playoff game between the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks delivered 3.722 million viewers on TBS. The October 17, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.803 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic.