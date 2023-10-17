What's happening...

10/17 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 281): Zack Heydorn returns to discuss WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling current events

October 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features SEScoops.com managing editor Zack Heydorn returning to discuss current events topics that include LA Knight, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Jade Cargill, MJF, Adam Cole, Jay White, Tony Khan, Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 281) and guest Zack Heydorn.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

