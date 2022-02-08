WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s Syfy show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears.

-Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship.

-Randy Orton and Riddle host the RKBroga party.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will feature the brand’s final push for the Elimination Chamber event. The show will be bumped to Syfy and will then return to USA Network the following week. Join me for my live review as the show airs Monday on Syfy at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.