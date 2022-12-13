Vince McMahon facing two additional legal claims, reportedly hopes to make a WWE comeback

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon is facing additional legal issues in the form of a pair of sexual assault claims. The Wall Street Journal’s Ted Mann and Joe Palazzo report that former WWE referee Rita Chatterton is seeking $11.75 million in damages relating to her claim that McMahon raped her in a limousine in 1986. McMahon has denied Chatterton’s allegations.

WSJ also discovered that an attorney reached out to McMahon’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt with a claim that McMahon assaulted his client at a California resort in 2011. The story adds that McMahon is refusing to agree to settlement with Chatterton and the spa manager.

The WSJ story added that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. McMahon apparently believes he received bad advice that led to him stepping down, and feels that everything would have blown over had he not resigned. Read more at WSJ.com.

Powell’s POV: While I’m not surprised that he wants to return, it’s hard to believe that it would actually happen given that he resigned due to failing to report various payoffs as business expenses, not to mention the various sexual misconduct claims over the years. If nothing else, the timing of the story is great for Vice, which is airing “The Nine Live of Vince McMahon” documentary tonight at 8CT/9ET. If McMahon somehow returns to power, Vince may need to add a life to the title of their documentary.