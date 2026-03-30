Bret Hart comments on Bad News Brown being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, feels Brown was misunderstood

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Studio 1 Sports interview with Bret Hart

Host: Dominic DeAngelo

Interview available below or via Studio 1 Sports Channel

Hart on Bad News Brown being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026: “You know I didn’t know he got inducted. That’s news to me. I’m always happy for him. To me, he’ll always be a Stampede wrestler, one of my dad’s guys. Bad News was not maybe one of my closest friends, but I always had respect for him, and he was a pretty intense guy. He was not a stupid man. He was a pretty well-educated, disciplined guy. And it was really, you know, I think an honorable guy. He was the kind of guy, I would say, never told a lie in his life, you know, that kind of thing.”

On Bad News Brown being misunderstood: “He was an educated, intelligent guy that was a serious, dedicated, disciplined athlete. He was just a different kind of guy that grew up with a different take on wrestling and things like that. I found Bad News… he was always honest. Honest to a fault. He was telling the truth between what was on his mind. He didn’t mince words. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. I, on a lot of levels, if we weren’t in the same business together, I would be a big fan of Bad News.”

Other topics include Hart on his legacy, Steve Austin, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, and more.