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Bret Hart comments on Bad News Brown being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, feels Brown was misunderstood

March 30, 2026

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Studio 1 Sports interview with Bret Hart
Host: Dominic DeAngelo
Interview available below or via Studio 1 Sports Channel

Hart on Bad News Brown being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026: “You know I didn’t know he got inducted. That’s news to me. I’m always happy for him. To me, he’ll always be a Stampede wrestler, one of my dad’s guys. Bad News was not maybe one of my closest friends, but I always had respect for him, and he was a pretty intense guy. He was not a stupid man. He was a pretty well-educated, disciplined guy. And it was really, you know, I think an honorable guy. He was the kind of guy, I would say, never told a lie in his life, you know, that kind of thing.”

On Bad News Brown being misunderstood: “He was an educated, intelligent guy that was a serious, dedicated, disciplined athlete. He was just a different kind of guy that grew up with a different take on wrestling and things like that. I found Bad News… he was always honest. Honest to a fault. He was telling the truth between what was on his mind. He didn’t mince words. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. I, on a lot of levels, if we weren’t in the same business together, I would be a big fan of Bad News.”

Other topics include Hart on his legacy, Steve Austin, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, and more.

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