John Cena named host of WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 42 has a host. WWE announced that John Cena will serve as the host of the two-night event that will be held on April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Cena released a video that can be viewed below or via social media. This will be Cena’s first WWE appearance since he lost his retirement match to Gunther on the December 13, 2025, Saturday Night’s Main Event. It will be interesting to see if Cena’s involvement has something to do with Gunther still not being advertised for a WrestleMania match.

Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/nyNypOhRpk — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 30, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)