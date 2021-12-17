What's happening...

12/17 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, The Usos vs. New Day in a non-title match, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

December 17, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, The Usos vs. New Day in a non-title match, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, and more (20:07)…

Click here for the December 17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.