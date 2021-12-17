12/17 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, The Usos vs. New Day in a non-title match, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, The Usos vs. New Day in a non-title match, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, and more (20:07)…

Click here for the December 17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

