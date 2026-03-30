TNA Impact rating: How did the Sacrifice go-home show perform?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 256,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 250,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the prior week’s 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. Impact didn’t get a big bump like WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite have lately, but the viewership remains solid for the AMC show.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)