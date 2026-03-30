TNA Rebellion lineup: TNA World Championship and more set for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday, April 11, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center.

-Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title

-Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title

-Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance in a Hardcore Country tag match

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Powell’s POV: It was announced today that Edwards is cashing in his Feast or Fired contract to get this TNA World Championship match. The Rebellion pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 and will be available on TNA+ and traditional pay-per-view. The show is not listed on TrillerTV.com schedule page, nor was Friday’s TNA Sacrifice. Join me for my live review of Rebellion, starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. A same-night audio review will be available for everyone as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.