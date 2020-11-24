WWE Undefeated mobile game trailer and press release

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release and trailer for the WWE Undefeated mobile game that will be released on December 3.

SAN FRANCISCO – November 5, 2020 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWEⓇ Undefeated, the latest WWE mobile game featuring real-time head-to-head competition, will release worldwide on Thursday, December 3, 2020 for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends over-the-top action with real-time strategy gameplay.

Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated features quick-session matches designed for mobile devices, set against exotic backdrops from around the world. Players can compete head-to-head in real-time with live opponents while experiencing the action, signature moves, and larger-than-life Superstars synonymous with WWE.

“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”

“nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes them a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.”

Players can pre-register to unlock special rewards by visiting wweundefeated.com.

nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a San Francisco based developer, publisher, and tech platform for competitive multiplayer games across mobile, PC, and consoles. nWay’s proprietary back-end tech platform nWayPlay enables fast development, prototyping, and operations of cross-play, real-time multiplayer games. The company has a strong track record of developing AAA quality games on mobile and on console, such as recently launched POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid, POWER RANGERS: Legacy Wars, and ChronoBlade. nWay is comprised of leading developers and senior executives from Sony, Electronic Arts, WB Games, LucasArts, Kabam, Nexon, and NCSoft. Collectively, the team has contributed to over a dozen hit mobile, console, and online games, including Marvel Contest of Champions, the Injustice series, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Dominations, FIFA, Battlefield Online, Lineage II, and Warhammer.

Powell’s POV: The trailer features The Rock battling Roman Reigns in what many hope is a preview of a WrestleMania main event.



