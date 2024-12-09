GCW “Mastermind” results (12/7): Vetter’s review of Mance Warner vs. Tank for the GCW Title, Effy vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Jack Cartwheel vs. Fuego Del Sol

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Mastermind”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

GCW had an excellent show on Friday, but several of the top names went to Wrestling Revolver in suburban Des Moines or to Dreamwave in western Illinois, so this lineup isn’t as strong. The crowd is shockingly small with maybe 350 fans. This is always a great venue to watch wrestling with its risers and elevated seating, but I was startled by how spread out the crowd was. Brett Lauderdale and Emil Jay provided commentary. We had feedback on the sound as the show opened.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Rico Gonzalez. I’ve seen Rico from Chicago to Cleveland to Atlanta; he’s talented but undersized. We lost sound and picture early on as they tried to fix the sound. Rico hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Loco hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 3:00. We lost the picture again for a few seconds; the feedback was gone when it returned. (Now you know why you do a dark match; test out to make sure you don’t have these issues!) Loco hit his split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00. Rico hit a clothesline and they were both down. Loco nailed a second-rope Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 8:30. Rico hit a top-rope doublestomp on Loco, who was standing on the ring apron, and they both fell to the floor; Rico rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall at 11:00. However, Loco nailed the second-rope Base Bomb (swinging powerbomb) for the pin. Good opener.

Gringo Loco defeated Rico Gonzalez at 11:56.

2. “Gahbage Daddies” Alec Price and Cole Radrick vs. Bobby Flaco and Terry Yaki. Flaco is the short, scrawny dork who pumps his arms and gets the crowd going; he’s the indy version of R-Truth. I noted this in my review of Friday’s show, but Yaki has cut his long hair off and he’s barely recognizable to me. Price and Yaki opened and traded quick reversals and a standoff that popped the crowd. The massive dorks collided as Flaco and Radrick tied up at 2:00. Flaco drove his dirt bike around ringside and kicked his opponents. In the ring, Cole hit a clothesline on Flaco and was booed! Price hit a frogsplash on Bobby for a nearfall at 6:00, and the GD kept Flaco in their corner. Flaco finally hit a tornado DDT on Price.

Yaki entered and hit a flip dive to the floor on Radrick, then an Asai Moonsault onto Radrick, then a modified Canadian Destroyer in the ring on Price. Flaco hit some stunners and an X-Factor. Price nailed the Emergency flying leg drop on Yaki, then a Rebound Lariat, then his springboard Blockbuster. Cole hit a Swanton Bomb on Yaki. Price hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Price hit a top-rope doublestomp on Yaki for the pin. Really good energy here. Price remains the star of this match. They all hugged afterwards and did Flaco’s arm-pumping.

Alec Price and Cole Radrick defeated Terry Yaki and Bobby Flaco at 10:54.

3. Allie Katch vs. Hunter Drake in an intergender match. I’ve said this before, but Hunter could pass as Matt Riddle’s younger brother; same long hair and general in-ring look. He has a clear size/muscle mass advantage and was in charge early on. I always say I don’t find Katch to be believable at all against men. Hunter flew off the ropes but she caught him with a punch to the jaw at 3:30. The crowd cheered for her even though she’s a heel. (One of the numerous flaws with intergender matches, as the heel woman will always get cheered against a bigger, stronger male, even a popular babyface.) She took control and was whipping him into corners. Emil noted that the crowd was behind Allie and said Atlanta might be “GCW’s Bizarro world.” (Again, ignoring that women aren’t going to get booed against men.)

Hunter hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:30. She hit a Michinoku Driver. He hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the head. She hit her piledriver, then a second one; she made the cover but pulled him up. She got a metal folding chair from under the ring. She hit a third piledriver onto the folded chair and scored the pin. So-so action; I just don’t find her believable, in the way I find, say, Masha Slamovich or Megan Bayne to be believable.

Allie Katch defeated Hunter Drake at 9:26.

* One of the “People vs. GCW” courtroom vignettes aired. Such great stuff.

4. Jack Cartwheel vs. Fuego Del Sol. WWE ID prospect Cartwheel wore his white furry jacket to the ring. Fuego had a lengthy match 24 hours earlier against Mance Warner, while Cartwheel stole the show in a match against Rich Swann. A test of strength in a knuckle lock to open, and a slower start than anticipated. Fuego hit a huracanrana and he tied up Jack along his back. Jack hit his slingshot senton at 5:30, then a dive through the ropes, and he chopped Fuego as they brawled around ringside. In the ring, Fuego hit an enzuigiri and a Lionsault Press and got a nearfall at 9:00.

Jack hit a double-handspring-into-a-back elbow in the corner, then his Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Fuego hit a crossbody block that sent them both over the top rope to the floor. Fuego hit an Asai Moonsault at 11:00. Back in the ring, Jack hit a Lungblower to the back, then his cartwheel-into-a-doublestomp for a nearfall. He applied a cross-armbreaker, but Fuego slammed Jack into the corner to escape. Fuego applied a Muta Lock-type submission hold and cranked on Jack’s head at 15:30, but Cartwheel reached the ropes. Jack hit his rolling Death Valley Driver, then the Twisted Bliss rotating frogsplash for the pin. Really good action although the winner was never in doubt.

Jack Cartwheel defeated Fuego Del Sol at 17:30.

5. Man Like DeReiss vs. Megan Bayne in an intergender match. She’s about 5’11” and has a slight height advantage, but of course DeReiss has a clear strength advantage. They traded shoulder tackles with neither budging. They went to a knuckle lock with her overpowering him, and she hit her flying clothesline at 3:30. DeReiss hit a snap suplex. He hit some moves and was booed. (As I noted above, fans will always get behind the female competitor.) She hit a butterfly suplex at 6:00, then a German Suplex, then an Exploder Suplex, then a fallaway slam for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall, then a springboard dropkick. He went to the top rope but she jumped up and hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 9:00.

They both got up before a 10-count, and they traded forearm strikes. He hit a series of chops and was booed. She fired up and hit her own series of chops and that popped the crowd. DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 11:30. He set up for a powerbomb but she blocked it, and Megan hit her own sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He snapped her throat across the top rope. She hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 13:00. DeReiss hit a modified second-rope Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Megan hit a spear, then the Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. A really good match; I still contend Bayne is the best unsigned female wrestler today.

Megan Bayne defeated Man Like DeReiss at 15:03.

* We heard from Tank, who says that while he’s 54, he should not be under-estimated. Fuego Del Sol joined Emil Jay on commentary.

6. 1 Called Manders vs. Griffin McCoy. They immediately traded punches and chops. They went to the floor and continued to trade blows. Griffin slammed Manders’ arm into the ring post at 2:30. Fuego said he has faced both in scrambles but never in a singles match. In the ring, McCoy was in charge, but Manders dropped him gut-first across the top rope at 5:30. They went back to the floor, where McCoy hit a dropkick on Manders, who was seated in the front row at 7:00. McCoy went for a frogsplash in the ring but Manders got his knees up. Manders hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Manders hit a second hard clothesline and scored the pin. Good match; short and to the point.

1 Called Manders defeated Griffin McCoy at 8:29.

7. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Yang. Yang wore a cowboy hat and a yellow warm-up outfit, looking like he’s getting ready for a pickup basketball game. I always say that Janela, with his deliberate pacing, is a good in-ring choice for an aging veteran. Yang hit a leg sweep and an impressive standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00! Janela grounded Yang. I’m really liking Fuego on color commentary. Joey came off the top rope but Yang caught him with a dropkick at 4:30. Yang hit a top-rope crossbody block. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:30. Yang hit a Frankensteiner and they were both down.

Yang hit a DDT on the ring apron and they both fell to the floor. In the ring, Joey hit a superkick. Yang slipped coming off the top rope, and Joey immediately hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. (Nice recovery by both guys from the mistake.) Yang nailed a pretty moonsault press for a nearfall at 9:30. Joey hit a package piledrive for the pin. That topped all expectations; Yang showed he’s still in fine form and has barely lost a step, and they wisely didn’t go too long.

Joey Janela defeated Jimmy Yang at 10:24.

* A bunch of wrestlers hopped in the ring with no introductions as Emil and Brett Lauderdale ran down the lineup for Jan. 19. We flipped back to the ring and the next match was immediately underway!

8. Jaden Newman vs. Jazzy Yang vs. Aerial Van Go vs. Adam Priest vs. Jay Lucas in a scramble. Newman hit a shotgun dropkick on Lucas. Lucas hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Van Go hit a huracanrana. Emil said he wasn’t aware this match was even taking place! Priest hit a piledriver on Van Go. Jaden hit a flip dive to the floor. Lucas hit a top-rope somersault onto everyone at 3:30. They all started brawling on the floor. Blake Christian appeared in the crowd at 5:00 and he tossed Van Go off a platform onto several wrestlers down below. Van Go and Lucas got in the ring and fought. “Is Blake Christian even a part of this thing? I don’t know what’s going on with Blake Christian,” Emil said. Lucas hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Van Go. Yang hit a Shining Wizard on Priest for a nearfall at 7:00.

Newman powerbombed Yang onto Priest. Blake jumped in the ring and hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Newman. Blake hit a dive through the ropes on two other guys. Yang hit a top-rope moonsault and pinned Newman! Fun match. Blake rolled into the ring and hit a flying knee on Jazzy! He pulled her to her feet and hit a brainbuster, and he was loudly booed. “Blake Christian has lost his damn mind,” Emil said.

Jazzy Yang defeated Blake Christian, Jaden Newman, Aerial Van Go, Adam Priest, and Jay Lucas in a scramble at 8:39.

9. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Mr. Danger. Danger is the scrawny high-flyer who reminds me of a young Cheeseburger early in his ROH career, so he’s giving up a lot of size to Murdoch. Danger went for a springboard move, but Murdoch hit a Flatliner, and he immediately went to the floor to get some chairs and set up a door bridge. However, Danger hit a dive on him that sent them crashing through the door bridge. Danger hit an impressive Swanton Bomb in the ring for a nearfall at 1:30. Murdoch got bundles of light tubes from under the ring. Danger hit a top-rope Lionsault onto light tubes on Murdoch’s chest for a nearfall. Murdoch swung light tubes at Danger and they exploded. He then hit a piledriver for a nearfall. At least the fans here are far from the ring.

Murdoch shoved a gusset plate into Danger’s forehead at 4:00. Danger hit a springboard leg drop onto light tubes on Murdoch’s chest, and we got a “holy shit!” chant. Murdoch hit a top-rope superplex onto a pile of light tubes for a nearfall. Danger hit a top-rope 450 Splash onto light tubes on Murdoch’s chest. Murdoch hit a brainbuster onto an ornament made of light tubes for a nearfall at 7:30, and the crowd rallied for Mr. Danger. Danger got an inside cradle for the pin! I’m shocked, largely because Murdoch is part of the death match at the Hammerstein. The crowd loved this upset. Extremely watchable, and I don’t like death matches.

Mr. Danger defeated John Wayne Murdoch at 7:44.

10. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Effy. Jimmy came to the ring first and badmouthed Effy. Jimmy attacked from behind and he choked Effy with his own jacket. Effy hit a Thesz Press and some punches. He hit a Helluva Kick, then a Blockbuster for a nearfall. Lloyd choked Effy in the ropes and kept him grounded. Effy tied him in a Tarantula in the ropes at 4:30, then a body block in the ropes. Effy hit a flying leg drop through a door set up on the floor; he got a nearfall back in the ring. They brawled into a basement concourse; they must have a video screen up because the fans were reacting to the brawl in this sub-basement. “Where’s Raven?” Emil said. Funny. Jimmy was bleeding from his forehead. Allie Katch attacked Effy from behind at 8:00. Mance Warner ran in and attacked both Katch and Effy!

They returned to the arena and got back into the ring. Mance ordered Lloyd to “f— him up!” Mance got in the ring so Effy attacked him. Mance threw a chair but it hit Lloyd. Effy hit a flying leg drop and pinned Lloyd. That was fun because it was different with that brawl into the basement. Mance stomped on Effy some more after the bell. We never saw what happened to Allie Katch after that brawl in the basement! Tank ran out to make the save and to begin our main event!

Effy defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 9:47.

11. Mance Warner vs. Tank for the GCW World Title. Mance attacked with some punches before the bell and he was booed. They brawled into the crowd and they traded multiple headbutts. They sat down on chairs across from each other and traded more headbutts. They got back into the ring at 6:00, with Mance hitting him with a chair. Tank grabbed Mance’s groin. Mance threw a chair at Tank’s face; I really hate that. Mance got some more light tubes. Mance grabbed his screwdriver, but Tank had a curved blade! Mance shoved his screwdriver into Tank’s forehead at 11:00; this is so ridiculous because Tank just has to stand there and let him do it, without fighting against it.

Tank bit at Mance’s groin, and he hit a powerbomb. He used the curved blade to carve Mance’s forehead. Gross. They kept waking each other with weapons but the pacing has ground to a halt. Tank hit a brainbuster through a door at 14:30. Mance barreled onto Tank and they crashed through a different door. Tank pushed Mance through another door and got a nearfall at 16:30. Mance hit a Russian Leg Sweep through another door at 19:00 and got a nearfall. They got up and traded blows. Tank hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 21:00. Mance hit a running knee to the chin for a nearfall. He hit a running knee as Tank was holding a bundle of light tubes, which shattered upon impact, and Mance pinned him. This was just too slow-paced, regardless of how much I dislike bloody death matches; I fully acknowledge there will be a hardcore fan base who loved this one.

Mance Warner defeated Tank to retain the GCW World Title at 21:57.

Final Thoughts: I liked this more than I thought I would, as there was a dropoff in the number of big-name stars from Friday’s show to this one. I’ll go with Cartwheel vs. Fuego for best match, with DeReiss-Bayne for second. Yang-Janela topped my expectations for third, and a good Loco-Rico opener earns honorable mention. And while I will reiterate that death matches aren’t my thing, Mr. Danger vs. Murdoch was sure watchable. I didn’t care for the main event, but the crowd seemed to like it.

Emil Jay did most of Friday’s show solo in the booth and that was often the case here, so I really want to point out how much I liked having Fuego Del Sol on color commentary for two matches. I would really hope that a wrestler in the back, particularly if their match is over, would take the opportunity to join in on commentary. It’s a chance to get over your character, your personality, and your motivations. Emil did alright solo, but having Fuego’s insight really added a lot to those two matches.