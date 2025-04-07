WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s penultimate episode before WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman appear

-“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Jey Uso appear

-Adam Pearce addresses the Women’s World Championship situation

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Seth Rollins returns

-El Grande Americano in action

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).