WWE Raw preview: First segment announced for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley issues an All Mighty Challenge to Omos and MVP.

Powell’s POV: My guess is that Lashley challenges Omos or perhaps both men to a Hell in a Cell match, especially given the finish of Monday’s match where the cage broke and allowed Lashley to steal a win. Monday’s Raw will be live from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.