05/30 Powell’s WWE Smackdown audio review: WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair appearances, MITB ladder match qualifiers 

May 31, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Smackdown with WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair appearances, MITB ladder match qualifiers, and more (38:34)…

Click here for the May 30 WWE Smackdown audio review.

