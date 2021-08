CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that it has postponed its scheduled return to New Orleans, Louisiana. The Smackdown event that was scheduled for Friday, October 1 at Smoothie King Center has been pushed back to 2022. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE hold the October 1 Smackdown in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena. Here’s wishing everyone affected by Hurricane Ida the very best during this tough time.