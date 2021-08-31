AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Chicago, Illinois at United Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Pac.

-QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno.

-Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander.

-Serpentico vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Blair Onyx vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-GPA and Mat Fitchett vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

-Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti.

-Travis Titus and Jason Hotch vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-Lanie Luck vs. Emi Sakura.

-Robert Anthony vs. Joey Janela.

-Sierra vs. The Bunny.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.