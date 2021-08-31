AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Chicago, Illinois at United Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Matt Sydal vs. Pac.
-QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno.
-Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander.
-Serpentico vs. Frankie Kazarian.
-Blair Onyx vs. Leyla Hirsch.
-GPA and Mat Fitchett vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.
-Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti.
-Travis Titus and Jason Hotch vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.
-Lanie Luck vs. Emi Sakura.
-Robert Anthony vs. Joey Janela.
-Sierra vs. The Bunny.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
