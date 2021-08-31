AEW All Out lineup: The updated card and Casino Battle Royale entrants list for Sunday’s event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho can’t wrestle in AEW again if he loses).

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac.

-Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (Entrants: Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Big Swole, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, Allie, Diamante, Jade Cargill, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, and nine TBA).

Powell’s POV: Cargill, Sakura, and Shida were added to the Casino Battle Royale since our previous update. Join me for my live review of AEW All Out as the show airs on pay-per-view on Sunday beginning with the Buy-In pre-show and then for the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members on Sunday night.