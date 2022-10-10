What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

October 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Logan Laroux, Goldy, and Brett Waters in a non-title match

-Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico

-Jordan Blade vs. Nyla Rose

-Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti

-Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura

-Lance Archer vs. Papadon

-Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings. Rich attended the taping for this show, so it will be interesting to see what he thinks about the show.

