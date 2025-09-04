AEW Collision lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe

-Toni Storm, Mina Shriakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an all-star eight-woman tag with everyone banned from ringside

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Priest and a partner

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), but I will be filling in for him this week and next week.