ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Wheeler Yuta vs. John Silver

-Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in action

-Lance Archer in action

-“Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico in action

Powell’s POV: Four “in action” matches? Ouch. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).