What's happening...

AEW All Out lineup: The updated card and start time for the next pay-per-view event

September 4, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP

Powell’s POV: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley is expected to be added to the lineup. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. AEW changed the main card start time to 2CT/3ET to avoid running head-to-head with the WWE Wrestlepalooza show that will start at 6CT/7ET. This will be a coverage nightmare, but we’ll figure out something soon.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.