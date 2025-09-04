AEW All Out lineup: The updated card and start time for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP

Powell’s POV: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley is expected to be added to the lineup. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. AEW changed the main card start time to 2CT/3ET to avoid running head-to-head with the WWE Wrestlepalooza show that will start at 6CT/7ET. This will be a coverage nightmare, but we’ll figure out something soon.