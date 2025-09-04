AEW Video: Taz enters the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has released footage of the unveiling of Taz’s banner representing his induction into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held before Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check out the footage below or via the AEW YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: A short and sweet ceremony. Taz wrote on social media that he requested that the segment not air on television (see below).