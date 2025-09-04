Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks, Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Kyle Fletcher, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander vs. Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight: AEW goes overboard with the all-star eight-person tag matches, but this was a good one. The crowd really came to life when Page and Omega squared off with the Young Bucks. It was good to see the heels get a win without distractions or a bunch of outside interference. The post-match beatdown of the babyfaces was decent, but the latest attack on Omega’s abdomen felt ineffective because we’ve been there and done that.

Brody King and Bandido vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Tag Team Titles: The new champions looked good in their first title defense. King and Bandido feel like underdogs, which will help make their title defenses feel less predictable. On a side note, it’s fun to see all of the heat that Yuta is generating. It was flawed when he was pushed as a guy who could hang with anyone. He’s much more effective as a guy who can go in the ring, yet also has a bit of a pest heel vibe.

Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship: The crowd was quiet during Windsor’s entrance, but the match really won them over. I could have done without so many Sharpshooter and Statement Maker attempts, but that’s admittedly nitpicking because this was a good television match.

Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer: A soft Hit for a spotlight win for Briscoe. There was some clunkiness with the awkward sunset bomb and Briscoe being busted open at one point, but the match accomplished what it needed to in terms of giving Briscoe some momentum.

AEW Dynamite Misses

FTR segment with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage: This just didn’t click. The pull-apart brawl felt flat, perhaps in part because it paled in comparison to the bigger brawl that opened the show. It was also an odd call to shift the focus from Copeland and Christian to setting up FTR’s Collision match with Adam Priest.