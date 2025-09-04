Jeff Jarrett recalls Taylor Swift holding a private concert for his family

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jeff Jarrett and his family were once treated to a private concert from one of the biggest stars in the world. The AEW Director of Business Development recalled Taylor Swift performing for three hours for friends and family in his home.

“It was Christmas of 2006,” Jarrett recalled in a TMZ Sports appearance. “My first wife [Jill] was really ill with breast cancer. She passed away about five months after this. So, she was really ill, and a friend of Taylor’s said, ‘Hey, why don’t you drop by?’ Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans. Her songs had just kind of broke, but she was the hometown girl, so she broke a lot quicker here in town than around the world…

“It was around Christmas time. It was on a weekend, and kind of one thing led to another, Taylor went and got her guitar, and then some more people dropped by, and by the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours, and it ended up probably 35 or 45 people at the end of it.” Check out the full interview below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Jarrett recently performed a publicity stunt by challenging Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, to a wrestling match shortly after their engagement was announced. Jarrett has spoken in the past about Swift babysitting his children when they were younger. The private performance story is great. I can’t even imagine how much some people would pay for a private Swift concert today.