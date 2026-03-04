AEW Dynamite results (3/4): Barnett’s review of MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 335)

El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center

Simulcast live March 4, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The commentary team of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone opened up the show with a run down of tonight’s card. They then introduced a video package that recapped the booking of MJF and Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship on tonight’s show. After the video, Kevin Knight made his entrance, followed by MJF. Justin Roberts made ring announcements.

1. Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship: MJF performed an arm drag and then taunted both Knight and the crowd. Both men traded arm drags in an escalating bit of gamesmanship, until MJF landed a sucker punch. Knight replied with some strikes of his own and stomped MJF down in the corner. He then attempted a UFO splash, but MJF easily moved out of the way. MJF then hit the ropes and went back and forth a few times before putting his groin directly in Knight’s face.

He continued the assault targeting the ribs of Knight and sent him sternum first into the ropes several times. Knight fired back with a back elbow and then a diving forearm strike from the top rope. Knight continued to sell his injured ribs and could not land a follow up attack. He managed to land a dropkick and body slam, but held his ribs after each exertion. Knight then landed a running splash, but MJF kicked out at two.

MJF rolled to the floor, and Knight performed a dive over the top rope. Knight tossed MJF back into the ring, but he rolled out the other side. Knight hit the ropes again, but MJF charged in and landed a knee strike to the ribs. MJF went for a Heatseeker, but Knight stuffed it and landed a DDT for a close near fall. MJF recovered and landed a spinebuster, followed by an F5 style slam for a near fall. MJF went for a suplex, but Knight reversed into a cradle for a two count.

Both men traded rapid fire near falls and reversals. Knight landed a superkick that sent MJF to the floor. He followed up with a leaping clothesline over the top rope…[c]

My Take: A fun match thus far. Knight’s selling of the ribs has been a little uneven, but otherwise both men have done a nice job.

MJF tossed Knight into the barricade on the floor, but Knight returned fire with a springboard moonsault off the barricade a moment later. The action went back to the ring, and Knight returned to the top rope. MJF sprung to his feet and hit the ropes to knock Knight down onto the turnbuckle. They battled in the corner, and Knight tied up MJF in the old school “Tree of Woe”. He then went to the opposite turnbuckle and went coast to coast with a dropkick.

He followed up with an UFO Splash, but MJF kicked the referee into the ropes and couldn’t make a count quickly. Eventually he made a slow count, and MJF kicked out at 2.8. Knight went up to the top rope again, but MJF got the knees up, and then delivered a heatseeker to get the win.

MJF defeated Kevin Knight to retain the AEW Championship at 16:58

After the match, MJF continued the assault on Knight until Hangman walked out onto the stage. Mike Bailey then entered from behind and sent MJF to the floor with a kick to the face. Up next, Darby Allin and Gabe Kidd will take on Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd…[c]

My Take: The ref bump at the end of the match didn’t look great, but that was a strong performance from both MJF and Knight.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin made their entrances, followed by Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors. Darby and Orange attacked Connors and Kidd on the stage before the match began. Darby got tossed into the ring steps, and Kidd moved them away from the ring and over toward the timekeeper’s area. Connors ended up spearing Orange Cassidy off the steps through a table that was set up in the timekeeper’s area. The bell rang with Kidd and Darby in the ring.

2. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd “The Dogs”: Kidd landed a Fisherman’s Buster on Darby and then gloated in the corner…[c]

Cassidy finally made it back to the apron as Connors and Kidd continued the assault on Darby Allin. After a battle, Allin made his way to the corner for a hot tag, and Cassidy entered the match. He landed a double clothesline on Kidd and Connors, and then a PK on Connors. He followed up with a Beach Break, and Kidd had to break up the fall. Kidd then knocked Allin off the apron and landed a big lariat on Cassidy. Kidd went for a suplex, but Cassidy reversed into a stunner. Cassidy followed up with a Code Red that sent Kidd out of the ring.

Allin delivered a Coffin Drop to both Connors and Kidd on the floor. Cassidy then landed an Orange Punch on Connors in the ring and got the win.

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeated Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd at 6:43

After the match, David Finlay appeared from behind a celebrating Cassidy and Kidd and beat them down with a shillelagh. Connors and Kidd then held up Allin to be clubbed again. Finlay, Kidd, and Connors then stood tall in the ring. Backstage, Andrade and Bandido were interviewed backstage. Bandido said it was a dream come true to get in the ring with Andrade. Andrade was confused, and said he’s not sure if he wants a fight or a selfie since he’s such an Andrade El Idolo fan.

Back in the arena, The Brawling Birds made their ring entrance for the next match. They were followed by The Iinspiration Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee.

3. Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor “The Brawling Birds” vs. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay “The Iinspiration”: The Birds went on the attack as The Iinspriation wanted to run back their entrance music for a longer dance party. They landed some strikes and chops. Windsor took out Lee with a big lariat and then the birds landed a double suplex. They then landed their “Two Birds one Stone” Hart Attack style finisher and covered both McKay and Lee for the win.

The Brawling Birds defeated The Iinspiration at 1:39

My Take: Thanks to the Iinspiration for stopping by, I guess. David Finlay’s appearance is interesting, but I can’t say I’m immediately drawn in by the idea of another faction in AEW. There’s already too many of them and it’s become an impediment to a lot of characters on the show developing unique personalities.

Hangman Page made his ring entrance as the show returned. Marty Snow was already in the ring.

4. Hangman Page vs. Marty Snow: Hangman hit a Buckshot Lariat and pinned Snow for the win. Fin.

Hangman Page defeated Marty Snow in 5 or 6 seconds.

After the match, Page got on the microphone and told MJF that he had no conscience in Texas Death. He promised to rip and tear him, and he wouldn’t let him lie until he was done with him. Hangman then demanded that MJF come to the ring so he can show him how useless that Dynamite Diamond Ring will be at Revolution.

MJF walked out and asked if he just saw him whoop his boy Kevin Knight’s ass earlier, and he shouldn’t make him walk down there and do it to him. Suddenly, Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and Mark Davis blindsided Hangman with an attack as MJF laughed and walked away. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey cleared the heels from the ring. Don Callis then walked out with a microphone.

Callis called the three of them greedy for coming after all the gold. He antagonized the crowd as they showered them with boos. Eventually he got around to the point and issued a challenge for the Trios titles for the Main Event of Dynamite tonight against Fletcher, Davis, and Okada. Callis then said after tonight, all the titles will belong to Don Callis. Excalibur confirmed the match for the Main Event with Tony Khan.

A pre-taped interview aired with The Young Bucks and FTR meeting in a conference room. FTR said they would prove themselves the best team of the generation at Revolution. The Young Bucks said it would be about revenge for what FTR did to their families in front of their kids. Matt said it was taking everything they had not to kick their ass right now. He then said they would get their revenge in front of their families at Revolution, and FTR said they would embarrass them in front of their families one more time. FTR decided to leave, and told the Bucks that Brandon Cutler wasn’t covered by the no contact clause, and Dax punched him in the face.

In the arena, Jon Moxley made his ring entrance with Marina Shafir. He was followed by Hechicero.

5. Jon Moxley vs Hechicero: They grappled early on, and Moxley took down Hechicero with a top wrist lock. Hechicero reversed and escaped in order to land an elbow drop. Moxley fired back with some punches and taunts. Both men traded shoulder blocks and strikes, and then alternated between mounted punches in the corner. Hechicero attempted a cross arm bar, but Moxley prevented a full arm extension. Hechicero went up top and landed an elbow strike, which caused Moxley to retreat to the floor…[c]

My Take: The Trios Title Match being added in the middle of the show is interesting. It’s got shenanigans written all over it. The Bucks and FTR interview got the personalities across, but I think it might have worked better if FTR hadn’t adopted a more comedic tone when they brought Stokely into the group. Attack The Bucks family would have had more weight if they didn’t have the air of general buffonery about them.

Hechicero applied a Lasso from El Paso a la Eddie Guerrero, but Moxley escaped quickly. The then landed a cutter using the top rope for some leverage. Hechicero then replied with a dragon screw against the ropes, and took to the top rope. Moxley met him there and pulled him back into the ring with a Superplex. They battled with some holds and reversals on the mat for a moment, and then got to their feet to trade strikes.

Moxley fired up and landed a wild swinging lariat. Hechicero replied with a flapjack, and then rolled Moxley around the ring into a pinning combination for a near fall. Moxley avoided a dropkick and replied with a stomp. He then delivered a running knee and a Death Rider for the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Hechicero at 14:45

After the match, Moxley celebrated with the crowd. Konosuke Takeshita then appeared in the ring and had a staredown with him from the turnbuckle, and then pointed at the banner in the arena for Revolution. Up next will be Thunder Rosa vs. Thekla…[c]

My Take: A well worked match that suffered from being too long for a predictable finish.

Brody King appeared with a microphone as the show returned. He addressed Swerve Strickland and said he could be like him and tell everybody how dangerous he is. But he doesn’t need to do that, because he already knows he’s the most dangerous man in AEW, and demanded Swerve walk out so he can prove it to him tonight. Prince Nana walked out and asked if he was sure he wanted to go down that rabbit hole. King told Nana to shut up and bring out Swerve.

Nana brought out Swerve, but decided he needed to cackle in between every three words. Swerve attacked King from behind with a steel chain, and landed a House Call Kick. He then wrapped the chain around the neck of Brody King and linked the chain around the neck of king. He then choked him from the floor. Swerve got on the mic and said he was sending King the same message as Omega and the rest of the locker room. He told him he would see him at Revolution, and reminded him that he hung a man in LA too. Bandido ran down and forced Swerve to bail.

Outside, The Death Riders cut a promo. Daniel Garcia called the Callis Family out for being stupid, and said they beat them down every week. Wheeler Yuta revealed his shaved head and said he’s fighting through all of his struggles with the help of his fellow Death Riders. Marina Shafir told Toni Storm she better make her laugh for her own sake, and called her a pussy. Moxley said they all were, and addressed Konosuke Takeshita that they would take it all the way to the end at Revolution, as long as it takes.

In the arena, Thunder Rosa made her entrance for the AEW Women’s Championship Match. She was followed by Thekla.

6. Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship: Rosa took an early advantage and bounced Thekla around the ring onto the turnbuckles. She then landed a series of chops before taking Thekla down with a snap mare. Thekla was forced to regroup on the floor, but Rosa followed and dove on her from the apron. Rosa removed some padding from the barricade and climbed on it so she could jump on Thekla. She then landed a dropkick, but made a mistake of soaking in some crowd cheers. Thekla replied with a running boot that sent Rosa to the floor, and then followed up with a double stomp from the apron…[c]

My Take: Swerve and Brodie should be a really fun match, but I’m not a huge fan of wrestlers constantly falling for the obvious ambush setup.

Thekla controlled the action during the break and targeted Rosa’s back and shoulders that have been sources of previous injuries. Rosa fired back and pummeled Thekla in the corner, and then delivered a double knee strike. She then landed a seated running dropkick for a two count. Rosa dragged Thekla to the corner and climbed to the top rope. Thekla met her up top and they traded strikes. She then landed the spider suplex, and performed her crab walk pose to signal for a spear. Thekla went for a cover, but pulled Rosa up at a two count.

She continued to assault Rosa and went for a stomp, but Rosa avoided it and landed a cutter. Rosa then landed a Fire Thunder Driver and covered for a near fall. She went for a second one, but Thekla reversed out. She landed a second spear, and two stomps before getting the win.

Thekla defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Championship at 11:10

After the match, the Sisters of Sin walked down to the ring to join Thekla. Kris Stalander then walked down just in time for Thekla to land another Stomp on Rosa. Statlander checked on Rosa after running off Thekla. We then got a video package from Jack Perry, and he challenged Ricochet to finish the war. The Demand then said they would put him down the next chance they got.

Back in the arena, Renee Paquette called out Tomasso Ciampa for an interview. He addressed Kyle Fletcher and said he took his title and has been hiding behind tag matches and trios matches ever since. Ciampa said he would earn his rematch if he had to, but said he didn’t come to AEW for instant classics he came to be a top guy.

FTR then walked out and Dax got in the face of Tomasso Ciampa. They gave him a hug and said they were there to welcome an old friend to AEW. Ciampa said he hated them 10 years ago, and he still hates them today. Stokely tried to speak, and Ciampa told him to shut up while the adults were talking. Harwood said he would never speak to Stokely that way. Ciampa replied that they might have signed a no contact clause with the Young Bucks, but he hadn’t signed anything, and then slapped Harwood in the chest. Harwood said he wasn’t mad at him, but he’d see him on Saturday at Collision…[c]

My Take: Thekla and Rosa was a solid defense for Thekla that didn’t overstay it’s welcome. We’re already at the end of the normal 2 hour timeslot for Dynamite and we have an entire match to go. I really don’t understand the obsession with long overruns.

Toni Storm walked into the trainer’s room and spoke to Orange Cassidy. He confirmed that he would take on The Dogs along with Darby Allin at Revolution. In the arena Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada made their ring entrance. They were followed by Hangman Page, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight.

7. Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey “Jet Set Rodeo” vs. Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada “The Callis Family”: Chaos broke out in the early going with everybody pairing off. Bailey cleared Fletcher from the ring with a kick, but got blindsided with a lariat by Mark Davis. Fletcher recovered and made a tag to Davis, and they continued to work over Bailey. Davis landed another lariat and then dropped both knees on the chest of Bailey to make a cover for a two cout.

Okada tagged and landed a body slam and a running senton. Bailey ducked a strike from Kyle Fletcher and made a tag to Hangman Page. He entered the match and went to work on all three members of the Callis family. He put hands and feet on everybody, and then got the second rope to celebrate with the crowd. Jet Set Rodeo delivered a triple dropkick to a seated Kyle Fletcher. They then did a triple ten punches routine on each of the Callis Family members. Fletcher responded by catching Knight in a springboard attempt and tossing him into the barricade on the outside…[c]

The heel team continued to target Kevin Knight until Mike Bailey entered the ring to break up a pin. Knight made a desperation tag to Bailey, who took out Fletcher on the floor with a springboard dive. He then took Davis off his feet with a dropkick, and landed a series of kicks to Fletcher. Fletcher replied with a thrust kick, but Bailey fired back with a PK and a double knee backflip for a cover. Davis entered to break up the pin.

Bailey narrowly avoided a Rainmaker from Okada and made a tag to Hangman Page. Page delivered a Deadeye to Mark Davis, but Fletcher broke up the fall. Bailey delivered a poisonrana to Fletcher, and then dove on him on the floor. Hangman delivered a big lariat to Davis and tagged Kevin Knight. MJF interfered and took out Hangman on the floor. Okada then delivered a Rainmaker to Knight, and Davis followed up with a piledriver for the win.

The Callis Family defeated Jet Set Rodeo to win the Trios Titles at 13:27

Hangman was incensed after the match as MJF smiled from the stage.

My Take: The Callis family and back holding an awful lot of gold, and I’m not sure that’s great for AEW overall unless they plan on coughing some of it up over the next month heading into Revolution and beyond. This was an average episode of Dynamite for me after a string of much better than usual television.